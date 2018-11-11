Youth andknowledge societies

Abdul Adil Paray
‘Building Knowledge Societies’ is one of the themesof UNESCO’sinitiatives of human resource development through knowledge and education. The theme is need of the hour and its implementation in our society a great requirement. It is obvious that Knowledge and information have significant impact on all spheres of people’s lives.
The sharing of knowledge and information, particularly through Information and Communication Technologies has the power to transform lives and develop economies and societies.
In the present global information society, young people in general and youngsters of Kashmir are often the leading innovators in the use and spread of information and communication technologies.
Increasingly our youth are adapting and using various technologies (including, for example, mobile phones, e-mails, radio, television, films, computers and the Internet) to meet local information, communication needs and entertainment.
However, these young people can remain an untapped resource if their knowledge, vision, and experience are not integrated by decision-makers.
There is a need to create a platform on which our youth come together to explore how they should using ICTs in the production, dissemination and use of knowledge for sustainable development. They should learn to focus on their actual experiences and channelize their energy to develop knowledge for development instead wasting time on social networking sites for other unproductive reasons.
Creation of inclusive knowledge societies and empower local communities by increasing access to and preservation and sharing of information and knowledge in all of the socio-economic, political and cultural domains.
As put by the UN special agency of United Nations Education and Scientific Cultural Organization that Knowledge societies must be built on four pillars: freedom of expression; universal access to information and knowledge; respect for cultural and linguistic diversity; and quality education for all.
Knowledge about information helps the society at large to make conscious decisions about their health, environment, education, work, allowing them to take independent responsibilities.
Such knowledge helps at the core of the society to become literate and freely express, empowering themselves to make knowledgeable and positive decisions.
It is a fact that knowledge has three features – has no borders, has upward movement, possible success and failure. But together these features will make knowledge the backbone of tomorrow’s society. Technology is supporting knowledge to spread instantly and also to be accessed easily.
The speed and ease of knowledge is making organisations more competitive and global as World Wide Web carries information across to customers of information irrespective of time and demography.
Hence knowledge society can be the next society, knowledge workers will be a leading group of using knowledge as its source.
In order to succeed in this constantly changing environment, and to resolve problems effectively in every facet of life, individuals, communities and organizations at each level should take youth into confidence and obtain a critical set of competencies to be able to seek information, critically evaluate it and create new information and knowledge.
There is no doubt that Information Literacy can definitely create new opportunities to improve the quality of our livesand can make education more equitable, more affordable and more humanitarian.
Author is from Centre of Central Asian Studies, University of Kashmir
aadil.hist15@gmail.com