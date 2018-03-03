Youth allege local agent duped them by serving fake job letters

Irfan YattooSrinagar:
A group of youth from Kashmir, who were promised jobs in Saudi Arabia have been duped by local agents, compelling them to return home agitated.
Rising Kashmir has learnt that a group of 20 youth from different parts of the valley have been duped.
Imran (name changed) of Chanapora Srinagar returned home a few days back after paying a hefty amount for exit from Saudi Arabia.
He said that he was supposed to work as a storekeeper but ended up as a laborer for the company namely, Universal Cold Store Trading Co. Ltd.
According to him the said company has not paid salary to employees from past 4-5 months and were not providing proper food, housing or medical assistance.
“When we reached there, we were forced to unload and load trucks as we were aliens,” he said.
Imran said there are dozens of youth like him who want to return home but the company asks them to pay a hefty amount to leave.
“We were duped by a Al Mirab tour and travels agency which is operating in Pulwama, Srinagar, and Kupwara. They issued fake visa and job letters to many youth including me,” he said.
Another young boy from Anantnag, who has also returned after paying a heavy amount for exit said that fake contract letters which were offered to them by the operators were signed by a fake HR Saeed Ali Al Amri of the said company.
“We searched its HR which is mentioned in its offer letter, but we were surprised to know that no such person exists in the company,” he said.
According to him, the group was directed to said company and their passports were “seized and we were forced to do labor work.”
Another youth Ahmad Hanan, currently working in a UAE based company said his cousin went there to work as a storekeeper but was asked to work as the laborer, “due to which he got injured”.
“In return, he was threatened and abused by the people working in the company,” he said adding that laborers have approached Indian Embassy and have contacted local police but to no avail.
Hanan said there are other visas which are issued for new recruitment from Kashmir by the same agents, “that needs be stopped before more youth fall into their trap.”
The government should also crackdown on unregistered job agents, he demanded.
He asked people not accept offers or work for the said company or any other company without proper verification and valid contract issued by the respective governing bodies.
They also appealed the state government to intervene into the matter and help the youth to bring them back home safely.
However, spokesman of Al Mirab tours and travels, Aijaz Ahmad turned down the allegations leveled by the youth.
“There are more than 16000 youth across the world working in Universal Cold Store Trading Co. Ltd. If some people have the problem it does not mean that company is fake,” he said.
When asked why the youth were suffering he said that “they face problems to adjust themselves and have a homesick feeling and in turn, they raise these unwanted issues”.
“They have agreed and signed on the terms and conditions of the company,” Ajaz said.
There have been such reports in the past as well wherein the unemployed youth had alleged that they were befooled by different companies.
