Youth abducted, tortured by gunmen dies

Shafat MirKulgam, Aug 09:
A youth, who was allegedly abducted and tortured by unidentified gunmen in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, succumbed to injuries at a hospital, police said.
Unknown gunmen on Tuesday evening kidnapped two persons in Hawurah and Khudwani areas of Kulgam district.
The duo was identified as Mehraj Dar of Khudwani and Arif Sofi of Hawura village.
Sources said both persons were tortured in custody by the gunmen before being released in an injured condition on Wednesday evening.
They said Arif had sustained critical injuries and was shifted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar for treatment, where he succumbed to injuries.
Another released youth Mehraj was treated locally.
As per local sources, the duo was kidnapped by suspected militants on charge of working as informers, a charge which has been denied by the family.
“The militants, who were travelling in two private vehicles, kidnapped the duo from their homes and tortured them severely. Arif had severe injuries and was taken to SMHS hospital, where he expired. The family avoided police initially when the youth were kidnapped. But we have taken the cognizance and registered a case. Further investigations have been taken up,” said a police official.
Fayaz Ahmed Sofi, father of slain youth Arif Sofi, while addressing the gathering during funeral prayers of his son asked the militant outfits to come out with a solid proof if his son was aiding army by providing details about the location of militants.
“Our family has always stood by the movement. And being a Jamaat e Islami member, I have sacrificed everything for it. I appeal militants to provide proof that my son was an army informer. I will not regret his killing if this thing is proved by them. My son has always been a freedom lover and was an ardent supporter of militants and the ongoing movement,” he said.