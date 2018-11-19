Youth abducted in Shopian, set free

Javid SofiShopian, Nov 18:
Suspected militants abducted one more youth from a village in south Kashmir's Shopian district Sunday morning but later set him free.
A Police official said militants abducted Suhail Ahmad Ganie, son of Sheeraz Ahmad Ganie from Memander village of Shopian.
On Saturday afternoon, two youth Hakib Javid and Ishfaq Ahmad were abducted from a Shopian village in the afternoon but were set free during the night.
Three youth were also abducted from Sadipora village of Shopian on Saturday morning, and two of them were set free later but one Huzaif Kutay was killed.
A video showing a masked man decapitating him was also released today on social media.
On Thursday, an 11th standard student, Nadeem Manzoor was abducted from Safanagri village of Shopian and later shot dead in a village in the neighbouring Pulwama district.
Meanwhile, a spontaneous shutdown is being observed in Shopian and Pulwama against the killing of two local militants in a gunfight at Rebon village of Shopian on Sunday.