Youth abducted and tortured by unknown gunmen, dies

Press Trust of IndiaSrinagar
A youth, who was allegedly abducted and tortured by unknown gunmen in Jammu Kashmir's Kulgam district, succumbed to injuries at a hospital, police said today.
Two youths -- identified as Mehraj Ahmad and Arif Ahmad -- were abducted by unknown gunmen yesterday, a police spokesperson said.
Arif was later "retrieved" in an injured condition and his body "bore visible torture marks". The youth was immediately shifted to a hospital here where he breathed his last, the officer said.
Police have registered a case and an investigation is on, he said.