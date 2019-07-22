Yours is a futile struggle, Governor tells militants

July 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Asks them not to kill innocent people



Governor, Satya Pal Malik, Sunday said that the militants were fighting a futile battle in Kashmir.

He said that instead of killing the innocent people, they should have acted tough against the corrupt people “who have looted Kashmir.”

Inaugurating the Kargil Ladakh tourism festival 2019 at Khree Sultan Choo stadium in Kargil, he said: "Why are you (militants) killing innocents including SPOs and PSOs. What will you gain by this?

"If you have to kill why don’'t you kill the corrupt who have looted the country and Kashmir for so long."

Malik also said that the militants do not have the power to erode the authority of the Indian government. "Yours is a futile struggle. You are losing your lives for nothing.

"Our estimates are that at present there are 250 militants including 125 foreign militants. During encounters, the foreign militant takes two days to die and the local two hours. LTTE was once the most powerful terrorist organisation in the world. Where is it today?"

Noting that the Deobandi preachers were promising militants heaven after death, Governor said: "I cannot question your religious belief. But, I can give you two heavens instead of the one promised to you by your ''maulvis''. I can give you Kashmir, which is a heaven on earth, and if you live like good human beings, you will get another heaven after your death."

He expressed satisfaction over the change in the ground situation in Kashmir, saying that the people are now talking of peace.

"It is for the first time in 30 years that there was no strike on the visit of the country’s Home Minister to Kashmir," Malik said referring to the recent visit of Amit Shah to the Valley.

He also spoke of the administration’s attempts to bring back the Kashmiri Pandits saying that the effort has been welcomed by Hurriyat Conference chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Governor also said that the twin districts of Kargil and Leh of Ladakh division have huge tourism potential and emphasized on organizing more events like the Tourism Festival to promote the diverse tourism opportunities available in the region.

He said that the expansion work of Kargil Airport for which Rs 200 crores have already been sanctioned will be taken up soon.

“This will not only provide round the year connectivity but also give a new dimension to the tourism sector in the region,” he added.

He said that the Administration is committed for the holistic development of Ladakh division and concrete measures are underway to pursue this goal. “Government is taking strict measures to bring transparency in the system and removing various bottlenecks in the path of progress and development,” he added.

Governor, on the occasion, announced the establishment of two degree colleges for Kargil district including a Women’s degree College. He said that a 2500 MW solar power project will be started soon to augment power sector in Kargil.