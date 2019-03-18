Your People’s Movement is mine: Separatist leader tells Shah Faesal

March 18, 2019 |

The Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) has strongly objected to the launching of a new political outfit under the identical name and style by the former bureaucrat Dr. Shah Faesal and urged him to make a modification in the name of his party which he launched on Sunday.

In a statement issued to KNS, senior APHC leader and chairman of the JKPM Mir Shahid Saleem said that a political outfit under the name and style of “Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement” (JKPM) has been functioning for the past twenty years in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the party was launched on April 4, 2000 at press club Jammu. After being launched, the JKPM became a constituent member of the APHC and presently is a member its executive body.

The JKPM Chairman Mir Shahid Saleem taking a strong exception to the party name being used by Dr. Faisal called upon him to make a necessary modification in the name of his newly launched political party to avoid unnecessary confusion.

Mir Shahid Saleem said that during a conversation Dr Shah Faisal agreed to make a change in the party name failing which JKPM would be forced to go to the electronic and print media at large to prove its claim.

Mir Shahid Saleem said that this was unbecoming and against the basic ethics for a man like Dr. Shah Faisal to commit a sort of plagiarism, who has always been talking of moral high grounds in the public life. He wondered why a tech savvy Dr. Faisal could not Google out the name of Jammu Kashmir People’s Movement which has been in use for the past over twenty years.