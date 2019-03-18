About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 18, 2019 |

Your People’s Movement is mine: Separatist leader tells Shah Faesal

The Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) has strongly objected to the launching of a new political outfit under the identical name and style by the former bureaucrat Dr. Shah Faesal and urged him to make a modification in the name of his party which he launched on Sunday.
In a statement issued to KNS, senior APHC leader and chairman of the JKPM Mir Shahid Saleem said that a political outfit under the name and style of “Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement” (JKPM) has been functioning for the past twenty years in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the party was launched on April 4, 2000 at press club Jammu. After being launched, the JKPM became a constituent member of the APHC and presently is a member its executive body.
The JKPM Chairman Mir Shahid Saleem taking a strong exception to the party name being used by Dr. Faisal called upon him to make a necessary modification in the name of his newly launched political party to avoid unnecessary confusion.
Mir Shahid Saleem said that during a conversation Dr Shah Faisal agreed to make a change in the party name failing which JKPM would be forced to go to the electronic and print media at large to prove its claim.
Mir Shahid Saleem said that this was unbecoming and against the basic ethics for a man like Dr. Shah Faisal to commit a sort of plagiarism, who has always been talking of moral high grounds in the public life. He wondered why a tech savvy Dr. Faisal could not Google out the name of Jammu Kashmir People’s Movement which has been in use for the past over twenty years.

Latest News

Infant dies in house fire in Baramulla

Infant dies in house fire in Baramulla

Mar 17 | Press Trust of India
OIC foreign ministers to meet next week in wake of NZ attacks: Qureshi ...

OIC foreign ministers to meet next week in wake of NZ attacks: Qureshi ...

Mar 17 | Press Trust of India
149 political parties registered from Jan to March 2019 in India

149 political parties registered from Jan to March 2019 in India

Mar 17 | Press Trust of India
PDP workers are

PDP workers are 'real mujahideen', says Mehbooba

Mar 17 | Agencies
Guv grieved over loss of lives in Ramban road accident

Guv grieved over loss of lives in Ramban road accident

Mar 17 | Rising Kashmir News
J&K Bank to sell stake in PNB Metlife for Rs 185 cr

J&K Bank to sell stake in PNB Metlife for Rs 185 cr

Mar 17 | Press Trust of India

'Suspicious package' forces closure of New Zealand's Dunedin airport

Mar 17 | Press Trust of India
Couple among three arrested for hacking Facebook account, posting obsc ...

Couple among three arrested for hacking Facebook account, posting obsc ...

Mar 17 | Press Trust of India
Poll alliance with Congress only after seat sharing agreement: Omar

Poll alliance with Congress only after seat sharing agreement: Omar

Mar 17 | Agencies
Shah Faesal floats new political party Jammu and Kashmir Peoples

Shah Faesal floats new political party Jammu and Kashmir Peoples' Move ...

Mar 17 | Irfan Yatoo
At least 63 people killed by flash floods in eastern Indonesia

At least 63 people killed by flash floods in eastern Indonesia

Mar 17 | RK Web News
3 killed in train blast in Pakistan

3 killed in train blast in Pakistan

Mar 17 | Press Trust of India
Husband of slain woman says forgives NZ mosque gunman

Husband of slain woman says forgives NZ mosque gunman

Mar 17 | PTI/AFP
Nine Pakistanis killed in New Zealand terror attacks: Pak FO

Nine Pakistanis killed in New Zealand terror attacks: Pak FO

Mar 17 | Press Trust of India
Kashmiri businessman assaulted, robbed in Kolkata

Kashmiri businessman assaulted, robbed in Kolkata

Mar 17 | RK Online Desk
Man dies, two injured in Uri road accident

Man dies, two injured in Uri road accident

Mar 17 | Noor ul Haq
PSO of former MLC injured in accidental fire in Anantnag

PSO of former MLC injured in accidental fire in Anantnag

Mar 17 | Rising Kashmir News
Three drug peddlers arrested in Budgam

Three drug peddlers arrested in Budgam

Mar 17 | Rising Kashmir News
Baramulla man dies, two injured in Udhampur road accident

Baramulla man dies, two injured in Udhampur road accident

Mar 17 | Rising Kashmir News
Man dies, three injured in Ramban landslide

Man dies, three injured in Ramban landslide

Mar 17 | Rising Kashmir News
5 Indians confirmed dead in New Zealand terror attacks

5 Indians confirmed dead in New Zealand terror attacks

Mar 17 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 18, 2019 |

Your People’s Movement is mine: Separatist leader tells Shah Faesal

              

The Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) has strongly objected to the launching of a new political outfit under the identical name and style by the former bureaucrat Dr. Shah Faesal and urged him to make a modification in the name of his party which he launched on Sunday.
In a statement issued to KNS, senior APHC leader and chairman of the JKPM Mir Shahid Saleem said that a political outfit under the name and style of “Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement” (JKPM) has been functioning for the past twenty years in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the party was launched on April 4, 2000 at press club Jammu. After being launched, the JKPM became a constituent member of the APHC and presently is a member its executive body.
The JKPM Chairman Mir Shahid Saleem taking a strong exception to the party name being used by Dr. Faisal called upon him to make a necessary modification in the name of his newly launched political party to avoid unnecessary confusion.
Mir Shahid Saleem said that during a conversation Dr Shah Faisal agreed to make a change in the party name failing which JKPM would be forced to go to the electronic and print media at large to prove its claim.
Mir Shahid Saleem said that this was unbecoming and against the basic ethics for a man like Dr. Shah Faisal to commit a sort of plagiarism, who has always been talking of moral high grounds in the public life. He wondered why a tech savvy Dr. Faisal could not Google out the name of Jammu Kashmir People’s Movement which has been in use for the past over twenty years.

News From Rising Kashmir

;