Your One-Stop Solution for a Happy Retirement

Retirement is not merely about hanging your boots and waiting for the end to approach. Instead, it’s a phase when you can finally enjoy all the things you couldn’t do when you were caught up in work life. However, to make the most of this time in your life, what you require most is the availability of adequate funds. Yes, whether it’s about meeting with your daily expenses, going on a cruise holiday with your beloved or meeting with unforeseen contingencies, you should never have to depend on anyone else.

That is why it is vital that you give considerable time and thought to your retirement planning. Many people put this off, until later, assuming there’s enough time to do it before they finally get retired. However, to achieve complete financial independence, it is vital that you plan for your retirement early, so that you have a good pool of money.

Many people often rely on their employer’s pension for their retirement, but that amount may not always be adequate to help you realize all that you wish to do. However, if you invest in retirement plans, you’ll earn significant returns on your invested money, which will help you in many ways.

What are Retirement Plans?

Retirement plans are insurance products that offer you financial security, once your working income stops. Along with the proceeds of the retirement plans, you also have the option to choose monthly pension benefits by purchasing annuity plans. This way, investing your earnings over the years help you create a fund which you can withdraw, either in parts or as a whole during your retirement years.

It thereby offers dual benefits of protection and investment and is ideal for covering all your financial needs.

Why Choose Max Life Insurance?

In order to ensure that your retirement plans fall in place, you also need the right support and assistance. Max Life Insurance, with its strong presence and a claim settlement ratio of 98.26%, offers policyholders with a reliable claim settlement process.

By offering a quick and transparent settlement, it ensures that you can retire without any financial worries. Whether it’s about helping you realize your long cherished dreams or meeting your daily expenditures post-retirement, its plans cater to your many needs.

The various retirement plans offered by this insurer are given below-

Max Life Forever Young Pension Plan

Under this plan, you can create a retirement corpus for yourself by participating in the equity market. Along with this, the policy also ensures the financial security of your spouse by providing a death benefit in your absence. The guaranteed loyalty benefits also boost your funds furthermore.

This plan also offers flexibility to choose retirement age, post which you start receiving your pension benefits. Moreover, you can further secure your spouse by buying Partner Care Rider benefits.

Max Life Guaranteed Lifetime Income Plan

An annuity plan,this offers you the flexibility to choose your payout on an annual, half-yearly, quarterly, or monthly basis. You can receive different benefits based on what annuity plan you choose. The death benefit can be received with some annuity plans while some others offer only fixed regular income with certain other benefits.

For instance, ‘Single Life Annuity’planprovides fixed income throughout your life. However, the same one with return on premium optionalso provides 100 percent purchase price to your nominee upon your demise, in addition to the fixed income. So, you can conveniently buy the right plan, depending on your financial needs.

Max Life Perfect Partner Super Plan

This super plan offers you a guaranteed sum assured of 212.5% on maturityin the form of lump sums or money-back. You can even secure your spouse financially by availing the waiver of premium plus rider. This will save your spouse from the burden of paying premiums in your absence.

Along with this, the accrued benefits or terminal bonuses paid out at the time of death, or the end of the policy term can further boost your finances.

How to Buy a Retirement Plan?

Before you buy any retirement plan for yourself, assess your future expenses and financial goals, and ascertain how much money you will need. Then, starting early, choose the right vesting age, i.e., the age from which you will start receiving your pension.

Also, depending on your financial strength in the present, select the right premium payment term and annuity options to cater to your needs. For comprehensive financial security, you can also choose rider options, which will enable your spouse and you to live life on your rules, without depending on anyone else.

So, to live with pride, and to enjoy your golden days, buy a retirement plan for your spouse and yourself at the right time, starting now.

Prepare for a happy retirement!