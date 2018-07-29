Your ministers were corrupt, Baig tells Mehbooba

PDP chief gives them a clean chit
Yawar HussainSrinagar, July 28:
The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) foundation day function Saturday was marred by allegations of corruption as well as self-issued clean chits.
Senior PDP leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Muzaffar Hussain Baig during his address told the former chief minister and PDP President, Mehbooba Mufti that the government she led witnessed widespread corruption.
“Every minister isn’t alike and our workers and even MLAs had a tough time in the previous government,” he said adding that even after her efforts corruption continued.
“One MLA told me that he was treated like a peon by a minister,” Baig said.
He said it was better to be a peon than a Member of the Legislative Assembly or Legislative Council in her government.
The PDP MP said he would advise Mehbooba not to be afraid to take a bold decision if she wants to sack someone who is corrupt.
“Sack even me if I am corrupt, don’t hesitate in taking on such corrupt people,” he said.
Baig said PDP was not formed for government formation and bow to those who take money while in power.
“There is a difference between a glass and a diamond and you should choose diamonds carefully from the lot because glass breaks easily,” he told Mehbooba.
He said corruption would increase under the Governor’s rule as people had nowhere to go to complain now.
However, PDP President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti gave a clean chit to her ministers.
“My ministers weren’t corrupt as none of them has built lavish homes in London and Dubai,” she said.
Mehbooba said nobody among her ministers owned large tracts of land in the State or outside.
“We ourselves say that there was corruption but where was it?” she asked Baig.
The PDP chief said there was corruption in the system where for moving files in the offices, the government officials demand money.
“We recruited thousands in Police and regularized casual labourers and none among them complained about corruption,” she said.
Mehbooba said her Member Parliaments were not from her family and neither had they been chosen because they paid Rs 100 crore for the seat as was the norm in other parties.
“I didn’t choose MLCs for money,” she said.
