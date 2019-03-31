Younger generation has vital role to play in nation building: Guv

March 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Awards medals to the meritorious students

Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday attended the 2nd Annual Convocation of IIM Jammu here at the Teachers Bhawan Auditorium, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

Mukul Deoras, President, Colgate-Palmolive Asia, Hong Kong was Guest of Honour while Talat Parvez Rohella , Secretary Higher Education Department was present on the occasion.

During the Convocation Ceremony, Governor awarded the meritorious students with medals and certificates. A total of 62 students were awarded with Masters in Business Administration (MBA) degrees.

In his Convocation address, Governor congratulated the recipients of degrees and asked them to adopt well-integrated management practices for a productive career. He urged the graduating batch to contribute meaningfully towards the people’s welfare and development of the nation.

Governor observed that quality education is the most powerful tool for a nation to empower its citizens especially women and urged greater attention towards providing quality education to students.

He said that the younger generation has a vital role to play in nation building and only quality education can contribute to rapid growth and development of the country and enable them to achieve their expectations.

Governor complimented the Director, Faculty, Staff members of IIM Jammu and parents of the graduating students and also expressed his pleasure on being invited for the occasion. He wished the graduating Batch a bright career ahead.

Speaking on the occasion, Mukul Deoras urged the students to learn value education for character building and holistic learning.

Vijay Gambhire, Chairman, BoG, IIM Jammu presided over the function.

BS Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu presented the Director's report highlighting the achievements of the Institute.