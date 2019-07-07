Young writer releases her novel

July 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A young novelist from downtown Srinagar has released her novel which is based on a fantasy, belief in a better future, life and challenges in a conflict zone.

Mahpara Khan on Saturday released "Mystery of blue roses" an English compilation at hotel Shahenshah Palace.

The book release was attended by authors, academicians, scholars and young aspiring writers.

The book release was presided over by noted author Prof Shafi Shauq while Principal, Govt Degree College for Women, MA Road, Prof Yasmeen Ashai was the guest of honor.

Patron, Fiction Writers Guild, Vahshi Syed, President, Fiction Writers Guild, Dr Nazir Mushtaq, and Chairman, Green Valley Institute, M.Y Wani also shared the presidium.

Mahpara Khan said that she has been compiling the book since 9th standard.

“Mystery of blue roses is basically an outline of a person restricted in the conflict. I have written three volumes of fantasy. It is about the person or teenager who has a hope and belief in a better future. It is light against a brighter background. It is all about the feelings which are so deep.”

Mahpara said that she is thankful to her father and other authors who provided her an opportunity to release her book on a platform where she gained a lot of appreciation. “I am thankful to everyone present here. It means a lot to me.”

The young author chose a specific genre of literary adventure fantasy that encourages readers as well. Mushtaq Barq reviewed Mahpara's book.

The speakers who were present on the occasion appreciated the young novelist and said that the young poets, novelists should continue writing and inspire others.

"Best writing always inspires the young generation. Young poets like Mahpara should be encouraged. The young poets should continue writing poems, books, so that tomorrow they will become renowned authors,” they said.









