Young social activist Feroz Hussain urges India, Pak to maintain ceasefire during Ramadan

May 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Young social activist and entrepreneur, Feroz Hussain on Monday urged India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire in the holy month of Ramadan—which he said would be a biggest relief to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement to press, Hussain wished said that it was high time that both the countries along with the real stakeholders in Kashmir work together and give some tangible solution to the long pending political dispute.

Hussain hoped that the holy month of of Ramdhan would be a harbinger of peace and progress and for the mankind. He prayed for peace and development in the state.

In his message on the beginning of 9th month of Islamic calendar Ramdhan, observed as the month of fast by Muslims across the globe, Hussain said that the holy month provides us occasion to seek Allah’s munificence and forgiveness.

“This is the opportunity for the subjects of Allah to re-dedicate themselves as His true faithful by observing fast, offering prayers till late night, extending compassion and kindness to people and showing highest degree of tolerance not only in respect of eating food and drinking water but by renunciation of all activities leading to sin and harming humanity”, he said.