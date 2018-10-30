Young Manan traced in Bandipora

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 29:
A class 11th student Manan Maqbool from Langate Handwara, who went missing on 27th October, has been traced by Handwara Police with the help of his family members from Bandipora.
Manan was going to face his 11th class examination next month and due to exam pressure, he fled from his home. A missing report in this regard was filed at Police Post Langate by his sister. After lodging missing report Handwara Police worked on different angles and with the help of his family and other respectable of the area recovered Manan from Bandipora.
After recovering Manan, he was properly counseled by the senior Police officers of the district. The family of Manan and the general public of Langate have appreciated the role of Handwara police in tracing the missing youth.