Young couple commit suicide in Delhi, Whatsapp family before hanging

AgenciesNew Delhi
In what is being suspected as a case of a suicide pact, a young married couple was found dead on Sunday in a flat in Delhi's Govindpuri area. The dead couple has been identified as Arpita Bagga, 28-year-old, and her husband, Mohit Bagga, 30-year-old.
Arpita, who hailed from Banaras, had sent a WhatsApp message saying that 'she and her husband were committing suicide', an HT report quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-east), Chinmoy Biswal, as saying.
'They married around two years ago and had no children. The marriage was with the consent of their parents', the DCP said.
According to the DCP, when Mohit's mother saw Arpita's WhatsApp message late in the morning, she immediately alerted one of her relatives who live near the couple's house. The WhatsApp message had been sent from the Arpita's mobile phone around 4.45 am on Sunday.
The family then informed the police. According to the police, a phone call was received at 10.50 am in which a man informed that his son Mohit was about to commit suicide in his apartment in street number 6 in Govindpuri.
A team of officials from Govindpuri police station rushed to spot and found that the door of the flat had already been broken by Nitin, a relative of Mohit, in presence of PCR staff.
'The bodies have been shifted to a mortuary in AIIMS. Parents of the woman have been informed about the incident and they were headed to Delhi from Varanasi', Biswal said.
