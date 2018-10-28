Young BJP leader accused of ‘immoral’ act

Matter under investigation, party will take action if found guilty: Altaf
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 27:
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday said they are investigating the case of an alleged immoral act committed by one of its young leaders Zubair Nazir Wani and will take action if the accused is found guilty.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, BJP spokesperson Kashmir unit, Altaf Thakur said the party is looking into the matter and if found guilty, “a strong action will be taken against the party leader”.
As per reports, BJP leader Zubair was caught red handed by some people while he was doing some ‘immoral activity’ with a girl in his own vehicle in the outskirts of the city on Friday evening.
A video of the incident has gone viral on the social networking site Whatsapp and it was circulated by many groups in the Kashmir valley.
In the video some of the locals can be heard saying that the BJP leader was carrying out immoral activity with the girl for almost half an hour in the car.
Zubair fought the 2014 assembly elections from Batmaloo constituency and lost to Noor Mohammad of Peoples Democratic Party.
“We are investigating the case. As per Zubair’s statement he was with his wife in a car. And was only talking to her in the car,” Thakur said adding, “During investigation if it is proved that the girl was not his wife, the party will take action against him.”
Meanwhile, a police official said that no formal complaint in this regard has been filed so no action has been taken against the BJP leader.