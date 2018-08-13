Youmi Shaban Bandpori observed

Bandipora, August 12 :
An impressive literary function was today held at Konan Bandipora on the eve of 40th anniversary of Mohammad Shaban Ganai, commonly known as Shaban Bandpori , in which a large number of poets, fiction writers, Scholars and other devotees participated.
The function was organised by Bazmi Shaban in collaboration with Adbee Markaz Kamraz, Jammu & Kashmir and District Information Centre, Bandipora.
The function was presided over by Farooq Rafiaabadi, President Adbee Markaz Kamraz, while as Abdul Khaliq Shamas, General Secretary Adbee Markaz Kamraz, Mohammad Amin para president Bazmi Shaban and Mohammad Yousuf Mir District Information Officer Bandipora shared the presidium.
Renowned writer, Shakir Shafi, Shahbaz Hakbari read papers on life and activities of Shaban Bandipori.
The others who were present on the occasion include Shabnam Tilgami, Dr.Riyaz-ul-Hassan, Majeed Majazi, Ashraf Aabid and Muzamil Masoodi.
On the occasion, District Information Centre, Bandipora organised a Mushiara in which renowned poets of the north Kashmir recited their poetry. These poets include Shabnam Tilgami, Mahtab Manzoor, Sagar Sarafraz, Sagar Nazir, Manzoor Ganai konan ladies poet Zoona Mooj and Perveena Bagium.
On the occasion speakers highlighted the spiritual values of writings of Shaban Bandipori and stressed the need for development of Kashmiri language.