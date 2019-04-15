About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

You made two Muftis JK CMs, Omar reminds Modi

National Conference (NC) Vice President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah Sunday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks that Abdullah family and Mufti family had destroyed the lives of three generations in the State.
Taking to social networking site Twitter, Omar wrote: “‘We have to rid J&K of these two political families’ says Modi ji in 2014 & then promptly goes & makes not one but TWO members of the Mufti family CM of J&K. In 2019 Modi ji says ‘we have to rid J&K of these two political families’. Another jumla Modi ji?”
Omar also shared a picture of Modi with PDP founder late Mufti Muhammad Sayeed and wrote, “This is how much Modi ji believes what he says. Look how happy he is to seal an alliance with one of the families he wants to rid J&K politics of.”
The former chief minister was reacting to Modi’s speech in which he had said that PDP and NC had destroyed three generations of the State.
“Three generations of the State got destroyed by Abdullahs and Muftis. But I am standing like a wall in front of them. This Chowkidar is here to throw them out of power,” Modi said.

 

