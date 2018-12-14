YNC wing vouches to help youth realize their dreams

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 13:
Jammu and Kashmir Youth National Conference (YNC) on Thursday asserted that the youth of Kashmir is getting estranged due to the atmosphere of despondency and fear in absence of any reconciliation and employment prospects.
Addressing Youth National Conference meet at party headquarters, district president Srinagar Khalid Rathore said, “The governance deficit, deteriorating development scenario and disenchantment has dejected the youth, the need of the hour is to engage youth and help them realize their dreams,” he said.
The meet was attended by scores of youth district National Conference functionaries and office bearers from Srinagar. Functionaries attending the meet asserted that the policies that are being ensued by the state and central government has pushed the youth to wall and that the indifference and callousness of the government if persists would prove disastrous.
Youth leaders and functionaries who spoke on the occasion said that brazen patronage, corruption and nepotism during the former BJP-PDP government is still fresh in our memories. The youth leaders and functionaries vouched to promote the party program amongst the youth in order to rekindle the hope in them and salvage them from depression and despair.
Party’s youth functionaries said that party leadership is alive to the requirements of youth and that the prolonged pro-youth policies like job creation and instilling a sense of security in them will go a long way to elevate their confidence.
Among others district vice president Kaisar Ganaie, district joint secretary Tahir Zaman shah and block presidents Abid Bhat, Imran Ahmad attended the meet.