YNC holds convention at Sonawar

March 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Time to defeat BJP, its cronies in Kashmir: Salman

Jammu and Kashmir Youth National Conference (YNC) on Sunday urged the youth to come forward to strengthen the efforts of party president Omar Abdullah in stopping the BJP and its ilk in Kashmir from making their foot print strong in Kashmir and helping in putting up a strong front to protect the states identity and integrity.

Addressing a one day convention of youth national conference at Sonawar Srinagar, YNC provincial president Kashmir Salman Ali Sagar said, “It is the right time for the youth of state to come forward and defeat the evil designs of BJP and RSS. The active participation of youth will help make a difference. This time election boycott won’t help. It is the matter of our identity. The YNC with the active participation of the youth of state will defeat the nefarious designs of the RSS-BJP and its ilk in the state.”

Terming the delaying of assembly elections as yet another conspiracy by BJP, vice president YNC Kashmir province Ahsan Pardesi said, “Now that trumpet of general elections have been blown, people will give befitting reply to PDP and BJP for the unending damage they have caused to the state.”

The issues pertaining to elections were discussed in the meet. The youth leaders vowed to defeat the nefarious designs to BJP and its cronies in the state.