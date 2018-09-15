YHAI urges tourists to be brand JK’s ambassadors

Association welcomes 40 for Mountain Biking Expedition
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 13:
Describing Kashmir as a paradise for adventure lovers, National President of Youth Hostel Association of India, Mohammad Shafi Pandit urged tourists to become brand ambassadors of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
Shafi said there are 200 major tourist destinations in Kashmir Valley. We have a lot of potential in tourism with our lush green meadows and pristine rivers, he said.
He urged tourists and mountain expedition bikers must share their experience with others and become ambassadors of the state to undo the wrong perception about the situation here.
The function was organized evening organised by Youth Hostels Association of India (YHAI) at Royal Springs Golf Course here. The function was the presided over by All India President YHAI, Mohammad Shafi Pandit, who was the chief guest on the occasion.
YHAI Srinagar unit president and former ADG Doordarshan Dr.Rafeeq Masoodi welcomed the group of 40 adventure bikers from different parts of the country who participated in National Mountain Biking Expedition 2018.
The bikers, including a woman participant, started the journey from New Delhi on September 2 and travelled through Himachal Pradesh, Leh, Nobra, Pangyong and Kargil to finally arrive at Royal Springs Golf Course in Srinagar where an impressive gathering of adventure lovers and YHAI members welcomed them.
The participants expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made by the state unit of YHAI for organizing the rally. They were also deeply impressed by the warm hospitality extended to them by people of J&K during their journey in Ladakh and Kashmir Valley.
The function was organized by YHAI J&K unit in collaboration with Directorate of Tourism, J&K Royal Springs Golf Course, Tourism Development Corporation and Director Floriculture. It was also attended by Padma Shri awardee and guest of honor Dr S P Verma , Ex-MLA Nasir Aslam Wani, President YHAI Srinagar, Dr Rafeeq Masoodi, MD J&K Golf Authority Ghalib Mohi-ud-Din, Chairman YHAI Srinagar Shauket Ashai, and a large number of local adventure lovers.