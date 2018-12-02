Yemen on brink of a major catastrophe: UN official

RK Web NewsUN
Conditions in Yemen have deteriorated alarmingly, and the country is on the “brink of a major catastrophe” said Mark Lowcock – Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator – on returning from his mission to Yemen on Saturday.
“But it is not too late,” he added: “In my meetings with officials of the internationally recognized Government of Yemen in Aden and the de facto authorities in Sana’a, I was encouraged to hear strong support for relief operations.”
Around 2.3 million people are currently displaced across Yemen, and, since June alone, more than 500,000 people have fled conflict in and around the strategically important port city of Hudaydah, the major port of entry for most of the county’s food and humanitarian aid.
Lowcock, describing some of the scenes that faced him during his visit, said: “I met families outside Sana’a who fled their homes four years ago when conflict escalated and are still living in terrible conditions. In Lahj, I visited an overcrowded camp that hosts hundreds of desperate families displaced by recent fighting in Hudaydah.”
The consequences of the Yemen conflict, especially the recent economic crash in the country, have driven major increases in severe hunger and malnutrition, leading to a humanitarian crisis that senior UN officials have called “the largest food security crisis in the world.”