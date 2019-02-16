Yemberzalwary resident protest against R&B, demand clearance of road to Harvon

Ghulam HassanSopore, Feb 15:
Residents of village Yemberzalwary of Sopore in North Kashmir staged a protest against R&B Department Sopore as well as civil administration on Thursday. The inhabitants blamed civil administration of not caring for the inhabitants of Yemberzalwary, Rampore, Rajpore and Marbul.
Sarpanch of Yemberzalwary Khazir Mohmad said, “We are the inhabitants of five hundred houses and having a population of two thousand and five hundred people; we are without electricity since one month, without drinking water since two months, and under snowbound road from last one month.” He further said that they met R&B Xen of Sopore and appealed him for clearing snow from Yemberzalwary-Harvon road. According to the Sarpanch the Xen told them that it will be cleared in April. He said, “We are forced to carry patients on bed to the hospital for the distance of up to five kilometers and then from there we are getting transport to Sopore hospital.”
Assistant Development Commissioner Sopore Ashiq Hussain said the snow will be cleared in no time. “We are at the job for public and we are glad to serve public as it is our responsibility,” said he.
SSP Sopore Javaid Iqbal said, “The complaint has been brought to our notice and I will take efforts personally to clear the snow from the road.”