'Yellow vest' protests spread to Netherlands, Belgium

Agencies

New Delhi

With France reeling under violent 'yellow vest' protests due to the hike in fuel taxes and deteriorating economic situation, demonstrations have spread like wildfire and entered Belgium and the Netherlands.

Hundreds of protesters wearing high-visibility yellow fluorescent vests descended upon the streets of Brussels to protest against higher fuel prices, where the agitation turned violent as protesters damaged public property and clashed with security forces, Anadolu News Agency reported.

Amid the tensions, police personnel were forced to use water cannons and pepper spray in a bid to disperse the demonstrators.

 

