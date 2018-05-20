Yeddyurappa’s resignation is Indian democracy’s victory: Farooq

Calls for ceasefire along borders too
Faisul YaseenSrinagar, May 19:
Member of Parliament and three-time chief minister Farooq Abdullah Saturday said Karnataka Chief Minister, B S Yeddyurappa’s failure to establish majority on the floor of the house and tendering his resignation as the “victory of the Indian democracy”.
Congratulating the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) for their win in Karnataka, Abdullah, while talking to Rising Kashmir, said Yeddyurappa’s failure to establish majority on the floor of the house had helped save the murder of the Indian constitution and democracy.
“What BJP did in Karnataka was unfortunately for Indian politics, constitution and democracy,” he said.
The Member of Parliament said having a government at New Delhi did not mean BJP could manipulate things the way it wanted in the states.
“This should serve as an example for the future,” he said.
Referring the killings of nine persons of the State on the both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) in the cross-LoC shelling by Indian and Pakistan troops, Abdullah said how long will the war continue.
“There is a need for ceasefire like the November 2003 that was announced by former prime AtalBihari Vajpayee,” he said. “How long will the two countries continue to be at war with one another?”
