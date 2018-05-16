Yeddyurappa, Cong-JDS leaders meets Governor, stake claim to form Govt

Kumaraswamy:Kingmaker to King?
Kumaraswamy:Kingmaker to King?
PTIBengaluru, May 15:
Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa Tuesday met Governor VajubhaiVala and staked claim to form the government, countering a move of the Congress-JDS combine which he slammed as an attempt to come back to power through the back door.
"BJP has emerged as the single largest party, we have requested the governor to give us an opportunity to prove our majority on the floor of the assembly," Yeddyurappa told reporters after meeting Vala along with Union minister Ananth Kumar.
Not willing to comment on JD(S)-Congress alliance, he said "....we have staked claim to form the government. We have said we will prove our majority in the assembly, give us an opportunity."
The move by Yeddyurappa came soon after JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy wrote to the governor informing him about his decision to accept the Congress' support extended to his party
to form the government.
Yeddyurappa accused the Congress of trying to subvert the popular mandate and come back to power through the back door by offering support to JDS to form the government.
He said the people of the state had rejected the Siddaramaiah government "lock, stock and barrel" and given a mandate for change.
"The people had given a mandate for a Congress-mukt Karnataka," the BJP strongman told reporters shortly after the Congress offered support to JDS.
Meanwhile, Congress and JDS leaders also met Governor VajubhaiVala and staked claim to form a JDS-led government in Karnataka.
Leaders of both the parties including outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, senior Congress leaders GhulamNabi Azad and MallikarjunaKharge along with JD(S) state Chief H D Kumaraswamy met Vala and submitted a letter seeking an opportunity to form the government.
"All India Congress party leaders after discussion have given a letter to our party president extending support ....on behalf our party, along with Congress leaders we have asked governor seeking an opportunity to form the government with the support of Congress, also two independent MLAs," Kumaraswamy said after meeting the governor.
The JDS leader said the governor told them that he would take a decision after getting official communication about the poll results from the EC.
Responding to a question about BJP resorting to "operation Lotus" ,Kumaraswamy said "...they may try to do it this time also, hoping to succeed."
'Operation Lotus' refers to the BJP's move during Yeddyurappa's tenure as chief minister to make MLAs of other parties resign and contest the elections and win again as the candidate of the saffron party.
KPCC chief G Parameshwara said modalities related to government formation would be discussed later.