Yechury bats for early Assembly polls in JK

June 20, 2019 |

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury Wednesday asked the Government of India (GoI) to hold Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest.

He said this at an all-party meeting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called to discuss “One nation, one election”.

He said that the alienation of the Kashmiri people must be addressed with seriousness and that an election would be an important way to restore people’s confidence in the democratic process.

“If the conditions were conducive for holding Parliamentary elections, we see no reason for Assembly election not being held,” Yechury said.

He expressed concern about the increasing number of militants attacks in the state, which have continued even after the Pulwama militant attacks and the Balakot strike.

At the meeting, Yechury suggested that the much-hyped IAF air strike in Balakot has had no deterrent effect on the militants.

“In light of this, winning peoples’ confidence” was imperative,” he said.