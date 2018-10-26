Year’s first swine flu death in Kashmir

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Oct 25:
A 60-year-old man died of N1H1 influenza at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura.
It is the first death due to Swine Flu in Valley this season. About a dozen more have tested positive for the virus.
Mohammad Yusuf of Shopian district, who was admitted at SKIMS after he had complained of swine flu symptoms, died in the first week of this month.
“He was admitted on September 24. The patient was tested positive for influenza and died. He was also a case of esophageal cancer,” the sources said.
This season Swine Flu cases started pouring in from mid-September.
Officials at SKIMS said a total of 90 people, who had complained of virus, were tested. “Of them, 12 have tested positive and only one patient is admitted at the facility.”
Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Dr Farooq Jan confirmed elderly man’s death.
He said there was no need to panic as hospital is fully prepared for any kind of virus.
“We have kept everything in place. Vaccines are available for people at the drug counters. Isolation wards are ready and we are well equipped to handle emergencies,” Jan said.
The SKIMS had few months back vaccinated the hospital employees, especially those who work in high-risk departments like Intensive Care Units (ICU) and emergency.
A doctor at SKIMS said this is seasonal flu and it would come every year.
“People should not take anti-influenza drug unless prescribed by a doctor,” he said.
SKIMS has also issued a public advisory about seasonal influenza asking people to take preventive measures to avoid falling prey to any kind of infection.
Kashmir witnessed 23 deaths due to H1N1 influenza in 2017.
An employee of SKIMS had also died of swine flu while 10 doctors had tested positive for the viral infection.
mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com