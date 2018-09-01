Year on, no trace of Kupwara man disappeared in 2017

Irfan YattooSrinagar, August 31:
Even after passing of one year the family of Manzoor Ahmad Khan, who allegedly disappeared in army custody last year in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, is still waiting in despair to see their son back.
Manzoor, 24, of Dewar village in Kupwara was allegedly detained by army’s 27 RR on August 31, 2017 along with another resident Nasrulla Khan, who was tortured and later released with injuries, family members said on Friday.
“It was God’s mercy, who saved Nasrulla who battled for his life at SKIMS Soura, for more than one month. But where they (army) kept our son, we don’t know,” saidParvez, a cousin of Manzoor.
Manzoor’s brother Mohammad Aslam told Rising Kashmir that they are keeping the hope to see him come back home someday.
“He will come back home one day and will hug his family. We have no hope on the inquiries ordered by the government. We fear that they may shield culprits and close the case,” he said.
Recounting the day when Manzoor went missing, Aslam said, “To reach Bandipora , Manzoor along with his uncle and paternal aunt took Trimuk route to reach Bandipora, it takes only 30-45 minutes to reach there.”
Manzoor was detained by Army at Trimuk camp, while Nasrulla was tortured by army inside camp and was later released injured and in an unconscious state.
“That day we were waiting outside the army camp for his release but till evening no one came out from the camp, Nasrulla was released late evening on the same day,” Aslam said.
Two days before Manzoor was detained, the family was preparing for marriage of Manzoor and Aslam, but they were unaware about the incident. The incident has shattered their dreams and family is still in deep shock.
Manzoor was engaged in 2013 and was scheduled to marry in September last year but his fiancée is still waiting for his return, said Aslam.
“ She has not accepted any marriage proposal after Manzoor’s disappearance and she awaits for him,” said Aslam
His (Manzoor) disappeared has delayed Aslam’s marriage. He was scheduled to marry on the same day on September last year when Manzoor was to get married.
“I am now afraid to talk about my marriage, how we can celebrate any happiness without Manzoor,” says Aslam.
While narrating his woeful story, Nasrulla Khan who was also detained on the same day by army said that it was the toughest day of his life.
