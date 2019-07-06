Yatris our guests, why restrictions on civilian movement: Hakeem asks Govt

July 06, 2019 | Srinagar:

Stating that the Amaranth yartries were guests to the people of Kashmir and are most welcomed in the valley of saints, Chairman PDF Hakeem Yaseen has expressed his dismay over the restrictions on Srinagar-Jammu highway—causing immense hardships to the people of Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, Yaseen said that the gag put on movement of people in Kashmir on pretext of smooth Amaranth yatra was beyond ones thinking. He said that the people of Kashmir have since centuries welcomed Amaranth yartries as their guests aptly in accordance to their rich traditions of hospitality and communal harmony. He regretted that myopic planning to conduct Amaranth Yatra this year, has made the religious an affair against Kashmiris.

He said in the name of smooth conduct of Amaranth Yatra this year, heavy restrictions have been imposed on the movement of civilians both on national highway as well as on rail travel. The ill- concieved planning of Yatra this year has caused a great in- convenience to the people of all sections of the society besides severely affecting livelihood of traders.

"Pertinently the authorities have restricted civilian traffic on 97 km stretch on Kashmir highway for five hours and suspension of trains on Qazigund-Banihal track from 10 am to 3 pm to “facilitate smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra”.

