Yatri from Gujarat dies near Amarnath cave

July 11, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A yatri from Gujarat died due to cardiac arrest near the Amarnath cave in south Kashmir Himalayas, an official said on Thursday.

He said Bipin Kumar, 60, resident of Barnagar, Gujarat, suffered a massive cardiac arrest near the cave.

However, he was immediately rushed to nearby medical camp, where he was declared brought dead.

(Representational picture)