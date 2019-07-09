Yatra security a hassle for leisure tourists, locals

July 09, 2019 | By Aroosa Runga

This year’s Amarnath Yatra commenced recently under tight security which has brought more miseries than joy.

Jammu and Kashmir government restricted civilian traffic on National highway to allow unrestricted access to Amarnath pilgrims. The train services along the stretch are also restricted. All the roads leading to Pahalgam and Sonmarg have been restricted from civilian movement and leisure tourists as well.

Patients, students, office goers and general public have been the worst sufferers owing to such undemocratic restrictions.

Although civil society and tourism stakeholders have been highlighting this grave issue ever since Yatra began but their voice has fallen into deaf ears.

There is a strong belief among masses that these restrictions are majorly a deliberately attempt to choke local economy. Above all this has seriously affected our psyche as well as the economy.

Although Yatra has been the decades-old ritual hosted by the people of valley but this year’s Yatra has brought more miseries than joy for the locals.

Kashmiris are known world over for their stupendous hospitality and it is a historical fact that without the support of local populace the smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra is never possible.

In the name of security, barricades have been placed at every nook and corner of the valley.

Tourism sector has been the worst hit. There are certain instances where tourists have been told not to visit Kashmir for leisure tourism during the course of Amarnath Yatra.

Tourists who have already booked a holiday or who are already on a holiday to Kashmir have been told to be stationed at one place for the smooth conduct of Yatra.

There have been a number of cases where a tourist had booked a hotel in Srinagar, Sonmarg and Pahalgam but was stopped mid way for security reasons as a result they have suffered enormous inconvenience resulting in a loss to a service provider as well spoiling holidays of the tourist.

There are reports that even Amarnath Yatris were stopped from visiting tourism destinations other than Sonmarg and Pahalgam.

Mainstay of our economy and one of the main contributors of State’s GDP, horticulture sector, which is already under distress due to the vagaries of the weather, is also bound to suffer losses due to such curbs.

These restrictions result in either fresh fruits reaching the markets in a poor condition or forcing the growers to store it for longer periods. Stocks of cherry, strawberry and plum which are highly perishable have decayed due to the restrictions.

The movement of goods has suffered as transporters are not ready to ply their vehicles in this sector. Wholesalers and distributors had to increase their normal inventory by an additional stock of about a month.

Industrial units which are dependent upon import of raw materials from outside the State are not able to meet their requirement due to the raw material being stuck. Transportation costs have increased to such an extent that the businesses can no longer absorb the pressure.

Amarnath Yatris are our esteemed guests. We welcome them wholeheartedly. We will do everything as always to make their stay trouble-free. But this should not be done at the cost of inconvenience to the locals.

What is the Government up to? Why these restrictions? Why these miseries? Why step-motherly treatment towards the Kashmiris?

It’s an opportune time for us to keep a watch on these nefarious designs and stay united.

The writer can be emailed at aroosaafra@gmail.com