About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Yatra progressing smoothly, over 2.80 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance so far

Published at August 17, 2018 11:05 AM 0Comment(s)1329views


Yatra progressing smoothly, over 2.80 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance so far

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The yatra was progressing smoothly from Baltal and Pahalgam base camps to holy Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, where so far over 2.80 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance till Thursday evening.


No yatri was allowed from Jammu to leave for Kashmir today though 34 pilgrims at Nunwan Pahalgam base camp left for Jammu early this morning. About 12 yatris at Baltal, who had come to base camp after paying obeisance, left for Srinagar this morning, official sources said.


On the 50th day of the 60-day-long pilgrimage to holy cave, 227 yatris paid obeisance yesterday while 59 have darshan since this morning, they said. 


The yatra will conclude on August 26 when the Chhari Mubarak will be taken inside the shrine for final puja.


Very small batches of pilgrims left Nunwan Pahalgam and Baltal base camps for the cave shrine. Pilgrims, who had night halt at different camps, also started their foot journey towards the cave shrine, they said.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top