Yatra progressing smoothly, over 2.80 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance so far

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The yatra was progressing smoothly from Baltal and Pahalgam base camps to holy Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, where so far over 2.80 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance till Thursday evening.
No yatri was allowed from Jammu to leave for Kashmir today though 34 pilgrims at Nunwan Pahalgam base camp left for Jammu early this morning. About 12 yatris at Baltal, who had come to base camp after paying obeisance, left for Srinagar this morning, official sources said.
On the 50th day of the 60-day-long pilgrimage to holy cave, 227 yatris paid obeisance yesterday while 59 have darshan since this morning, they said.
The yatra will conclude on August 26 when the Chhari Mubarak will be taken inside the shrine for final puja.
Very small batches of pilgrims left Nunwan Pahalgam and Baltal base camps for the cave shrine. Pilgrims, who had night halt at different camps, also started their foot journey towards the cave shrine, they said.