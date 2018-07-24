Yatra from Baltal suspended, progressing smoothly from Pahalgam

AgenciesSrinagar
Pilgrimage from shortest Baltal route was suspended on Tuesday due to slippery track following overnight rain while yatra was progressing smoothly from traditional Pahalgam route.
A fresh batch of 1,282 yatris, including women and sadhus, left in 44 vehicles Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu, base camp for Kashmir valley at 0300 hrs early Tuesday morning under tight security arrangements.
Due to slippery track, yatra from Baltal base camp in central Kashmir district of Ganderbal was suspended to holy cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, where 2.41 lakh pilgrims had paid obeisance so far since the commencement of the 60-day-old annual yatra from June 28.
No yatri was allowed to move towards the cave this morning from Baltal, a yatra official told UNI. However, he said, if the weather improves and 14-km hilly track become safe for undertaking the foot journey, yatra will be resumed, he added. Similarly, pilgrims who had night halt at base camp, have been advised not to undertake the return journey as a precautionary measure.
A fresh batch of pilgrims, including women and sadhus, left Nunwan Pahalgam base camp for first halting station at Chandanwari on the traditional track. However, majority of the pilgrims will continue their journey towards the next halting station, they said, adding that the yatris who had night halt at Chandanwari also left for next station early this morning.
On the 26th day of the ongoing pilgrimage, 4,379 yatris paid obeisance at the Holy Cave from shortest Baltal and traditional Pahalgam tracks.