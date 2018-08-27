Yatra ends but additional CAPF men to stay till Panchayat, ULB polls

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Aug 26:
As the government is gearing up to conduct the long-pending Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls in Jammu Kashmir, additional Central Armed Force (CAPF) personnel that were brought for the Amarnath yatra duty are likely to stay put till the Panchayat and ULB polls are held in the State.
This year some 213 companies of CAPF were brought from outside states and deployed on duty for Amarnath yatra that concluded on Sunday.
Amarnath yatra lasts for two months and this year it commenced from June 28.
These additional forces were familiarised with the Valley’s environment and geography and were given the training to face situations like massive protests and stone-throwing and dealing with threats from militants before they were put on Amarnath yatra duty.
According to a senior officer in the security grid, the stay of these additional forces would be extended further till the Panchayat and ULB polls are held in the State.
Sources said the forces were assessing the ground situation, especially in south Kashmir for conducting of polls.
They said more additional forces may be sought from to ensure civic polls are held in a peaceful atmosphere.
Sources said the south Kashmir areas would be categories as sensitive and hypersensitive based on the field assessment and additional security arrangements would be taken in those areas.
The four districts of south Kashmir – Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian would remain the top focus of the government forces given the prevailing situation in the region, said a top officer in security grid.
“Out of all the three regions – north, central and south - more focus will on south Kashmir and additional forces wherever required will be put in place after proper assignment of the situation,” he said.
The last ULB elections in the State were held in January 2005 and elected municipal bodies completed their five-year term in 2010.
Similarly, the last Panchayat polls were held in April-May 2011 and the elected Panchayats completed their term in July 2016.
At least 16 Sarpanchs and Panchs were killed by unidentified gunmen and dozens were injured and since then elections to Panchayats have not been held in the State.
In the upcoming poll exercise at least 4400 Sarpanchs and 29000 Panchs would be elected in J&K.
On Saturday, Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra said State Election Commission was preparing to hold the municipal polls and that all the stakeholders of the government were working together to conduct these elections in a peaceful and fair manner.
The government has decided to hold ULB polls during September-October and the phased Panchayat polls during October-December this year.
“The election will be a tough test for the government in view of the challenges both from law and order and militancy front, particularly in south Kashmir,” said another officer mentioning about the April 2017 violence that marred Lok Sabah by-polls in Budgam.
Eight youth were killed in the firing by the government forces at protestors near polling stations in various places in Budgam district on April 9 last year.
After the violence, the by-polls for Anantnag constituency were rescinded and since then the polls for the parliamentary constituency have not been held so far.
