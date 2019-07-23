Yatra crosses last year’s mark of 2.85 lakh

July 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

On the 22nd day of the ongoing Amarnath yatra, 13,377 pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine and cumulatively since the beginning of the yatra on July 1, about 2,85,381 yatris had darshan at the cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas.

During last year’s yatra of 60 days, total number of pilgrims who visited cave shrine was 2,85,006 whereas this year the yatra has crossed the number in 22 days.

Meanwhile, a critically sick yatri Vijay Rathore R/o Rajkot Gujarat from Sheshnag Camp and a CRPF official Phool Kanwar, ASI from Brarimarg were evacuated by helicopter today on directions of Governor Satya Pal Malik.

“In all 14 critically sick yatris have been air evacuated by the Shrine Board for immediate specialized treatment,” an official spokesman said.