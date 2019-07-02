Yatra: civilian traffic movement on highway banned for 5 hours on 97 kms

July 02, 2019 | Agencies

Authorities have banned civilian traffic movement to allow free and secure movement of vehicles carrying Amarnath pilgrims on the Srinagar-Jammu highway, the only all weather road connecting the Kashmir valley with Jammu.

However, the decision evoked sharp reaction in the valley.

The government order said the ban on 97 km-stretch from Qazigund to Nashri between 1000 hrs to 1500 hrs on the civilian traffic movement will continue till the conclusion of the annual pilgrimage to holy cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas on August 15.