Yateem Foundation visits Chenab Valley Units

June 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

As part of outreach programme to strengthen voluntary activities aimed at socio economic development of the weaker sections of people in Jammu region, the three member central team of J&K Yateem Foundation undertook two day visit to Chenab Valley region of the J&K State.

The team comprising of former Chairman Mohammad Rafiq Lone & two senior volunteers Mohammad Yaqoob Reshi & Javaid Jawad, visited JKYF units at mountainous difficult areas at Doda, Bhaderwah & Kishtwar.

The team was apprised by the volunteers from respective Units about the social service activities being undertaken under various welfare & rehabilitation programmes of JKYF.

During the tour, the team had detailed discussion and appraisal of the social service activities with District Representative Doda Showkat Hayat Malik, District Representative Jammu Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, senior volunteer Javaid Ahmad Qazi and other volunteers.

The JKYF team also visited J&K Yateem Foundation’s orphanage BAITUL HILAL at Hudri Kishtwar and had lively interaction with BAITUL HILAL children while enquiring about their well being, schooling and day to day life. The team also had interaction about social service activities, with senior volunteers Javaid Kraipak, Mohammad Abbas Waza and Mohammad Iqbal Kellam.