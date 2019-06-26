Yasin Malik’s health condition deteriorating in Tihar Jail: JKLF

June 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The chief spokesman of JKLF Muhammad Rafiq Dar Tuesday expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health condition of illegally detained party chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik in Tihar Jail, Delhi.

In a statement issued, he said that Yasin Malik is suffering from an acute infection in one of his eyes from the last two weeks. He condemned the attitude of jail authorities including its medical team due to the negligence of whom his health condition is falling down day by day.

According to the spokesman, Yasin Malik is not being provided with the appropriate medical facilities in the jail which is his due right.

Spokesman said that the news of ill health condition of Yasin Malik has been a severe cause of concern for not only his family members but for party cadres and the millions of people of the State too who love and follow Yasin Malik.

Dar appealed international and local human rights organizations like UNHRC, Amnesty International, Asia Watch and human rights defenders to take notice of his health condition and impress upon India to provide the basic human rights of a politically jailed leader like Yasin Malik.