Yasin Malik shifted to Tihar Jail, to face NIA questioning

April 10, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik was Tuesday shifted to Delhi's Tihar Jail after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) secured his production remand in connection with an alleged funding case, officials said.

Malik, who was arrested last month and shifted to Kot Balwal Jail in Jammu, will be facing questions from NIA related to funding of his organisation.

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has reserved its judgment on a plea of the CBI for re-opening three-decade-old cases in which Malik was an accused.

JKLF chief is facing charges of kidnapping and murder for being allegedly involved in abducting Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of then Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in 1989 and killing of four Indian Air Force personnel in the early part of 1990.

NIA had approached a special court in Jammu, seeking Malik's remand for custodial interrogation in the terror-funding case.

The NIA probe seeks to identify the chain of people behind the alleged financing of militant activities, pelting of stones on security forces, burning down of schools and damaging of government establishments.

The case also names Hafiz Saeed, the Pakistan-based chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawah, as an accused.

It names organisations such as Hurriyat Conference factions led by Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the Hizbul Mujahideen and the Dukhtaran-e-Millat.

The JKLF was recently banned under theUnlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.