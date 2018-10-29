Yasin Malik released

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 28:
Ailing Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik was released from Police custody on Sunday.
During his recent incarceration, the health of JKLF Chairman has fallen considerably and for the past some days, he is suffering from an acute intestinal infection and has been advised by doctors to take strong antibiotics.
For the past four years, JKLF Chairman has been in and out of jails and incarcerating him has become a daily routine and hobby of so-called rulers and their police, a JKLF spokesman said.
He said his persistent and repeated incarceration had jeopardized his health and he had grown very weak.
The spokesman while condemning the repeated incarcerations of JKLF Chairman by Police said the claims of being the biggest democracy and choking space on peaceful politics in Jammu Kashmir were two contradictory things.
“If the rulers and their masters in Delhi have any faith in democracy, they should find some courage to allow political dissent and peaceful resistance of the people of Jammu Kashmir,” he said.