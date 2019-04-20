Yasin Malik ill, on hunger strike since he was shifted to Delhi: Family

April 20, 2019 | Agencies

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik has been shifted to hospital following his hunger strike in Delhi for almost two weeks now, his family said on Saturday.



The family members said that they were told by the authorities in Delhi that Yasin was on hunger strike.



"It's twelve days since he is on hunger strike and has been shifted to hospital in critical conditions," they said.



The family said she was shifted to medical facility in critical conditions were he rejected to take medicines as well.



As soon as the news spread shops in Maisuma downed their shutters as mark of protest against deteriorating health of Malik.

[KNO]