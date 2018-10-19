Yaseen seeks stern action

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 17:
Chairman PDF and MLA Khansahib Hakeem Yaseen has strongly condemned thrashing of journalists by security forces at the encounter site at Fatehkadal in Srinagar on Wednesday.
In a statement, Hakeem Yaseen has urged the Governor administration to ensure protection to journalists while discharging their professional duty. He asked to punish the security personnel involved in thrashing the journalist adding that SOPs for both security forces and journalists should be rolled out to check harassment to the journalist fraternity. He asked the Governor to intervene in the matter and punish the guilty at the earliest. While hailing journalists working in Kashmir, Hakeem Yaseen said that the media persons have been rendering appreciable work in the conflict zone at the cost of their lives.