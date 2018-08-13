Yaseen Khan welcomes Transport bodies into KEA fold

Srinagar:
Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA), a prominent body of traders, entrepreneurs, transporters, and other units of the business community, held an extraordinary meeting headed by Haji Muhammad Yasin Khan, President KEA, on Sunday.
Several important issues related to the business community of the Valley were discussed in the meeting.
While stressing upon the unity of the business community, Khan who is also president of Kashmir Traders and Manufactures Federation (KTMF) said that at a time when the entire population of the Valley is facing tough times due to the ongoing situations, business community need to stand like a rock behind the people.
He said “we all are the part of this suppressed nations, therefore we cannot see the issues related to the trade, while being isolated from the harsh ground realities, which are the repercussions of the turmoil.
On the occasion, as many as 12 transport unions and associations amalgamated into the KEA to strengthen this prominent body further.
Khan while welcoming the transport bodies into the fold of KEA, assured the Chairman's, President's and General Secretaries of these unions that all the genuine demands by the transporters will be taken care of and put forward to the concerned authorities. He said that KEA is responsible to safeguard the interests of the business community and will always be on the side of the community and general people.