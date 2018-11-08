Yaseen demands waiver on KCC loans to orchard owners

Hails Guv’s assurance on relief to snow-affected fruit growers
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 07:
Chairman PDF and MLA Khansahib, Hakeem Yaseen has hailed the assurance given by the Governor Satya Pal Malik to provide relief and compensation to the snow affected fruit growers and orchard owners of the state.
However, he has urged that the relief on this account should be credited directly into the Bank accounts of the affected orchard owners before the onset of harsh “Chilai Kalan” so that they could make winter arrangements for their families in time.
In a statement, Hakeem Yaseen said that the initiative was taken by the Governor and his administration to seek central assistance to provide relief to the snow affected orchard owners was satisfactory given the huge quantum of damage caused to the horticulture sector due to untimely snowfall. He said reports suggest that the horticulture sector has suffered a colossal loss worth Rs 500 cr due to untimely snowfall as fruit harvesting was going on in full swing. He said untimely snowfall has badly affected the livelihood of about 33 lakh people associated directly or indirectly with the fruit trade.
He said need of the hour is to come to the rescue of the affected fruit growers and provide them adequate relief on time to enable them to withstand fast coming harsh winter. He has urged the Governor administration should tackle this calamity under the provisos of natural disaster and provide relief to the panic-stricken farmers under Disaster Relief Fund.
Hakeem Yaseen also asked the Governor to waive off KCC loans of the snow affected orchard owners for the current financial year. He said fruit growers and traders are reeling under tremendous mental stress because of the huge loss caused due to the damage to the fruit and also the trees.