Yaseen cautions against tinkering with Article 35-A, says provocations breed alienation

July 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Observing that entire population in Kashmir was reeling under the grip of constant fear and panic over the rumours of scraping of Article 35-A, Chairman PDF, Hakeem Yaseen, has asked the center to clear the dust on the matter.

He said the deployment of additional 10000 troops in Kashmir valley have further compounded the already grim situation, plunging people in an atmosphere of intense anxiety and scare.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Yaseen has urged the central government to come clear over the issue that has plunged entire population in the Kashmir into panic and scare. He also asked the center to desist from commenting on sensitive constitutional issues till an elected government was in place in the state.

He said Article 370 and Article 35-A has constitutional and emotional ramifications attached to it “which need to be kept in view while commenting on its validity”. He said Article 35-A was irrevocable and only an elected civilian government can deliberate on various dimensions of the issue.

Cautioning the center against any misadventure on Article 370 and Article 35-A, Yaseen said that exploitation of constitutional and sensitive political issues for petty politicking would only cause further alienation among the people. He said it was in larger interest of the country to leave all the constitutional matters and provisions for an elected government to deliberate.

Yaseen said that the turmoil-ravaged people of Kashmir need humanitarian treatment to heal up their wounds rather than provocation of their emotions and sentiments for petty political gains. “Center should adopt a cautious approach to win hearts and minds of the people of Kashmir instead of provoking their psyche,” he maintained while cautioning against any move aiming at to tamper with the two articles. “Any misadventure to tinker with the constitutional guarantees to the people of the state shall have adverse affects on the relations between Kashmir with rest of the country,” he remarked.