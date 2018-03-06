Yaseen aghast, says Kashmiris caught between devil and deep sea

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Chairman PDF and MLA Khansahib, Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen Monday condemned killing of five civilians in security forces firing in Puhnoo Shopian of south Kashmir and has demanded a high level judicial inquiry into this unfortunate incident.
He said SOPs as per Unified Headquarter Command guidelines are not being followed at ground level which results in the killing of innocent people with impunity.
He said that killing spree let loose in various areas of the valley has created an atmosphere of terror and uncertainty as everybody feels himself insecure .
Hakeem Yaseen accuses Chief Minister, who heads the unified command of security forces, of total failure “to rein-in black sheep among the armed forces operating in the state”.
