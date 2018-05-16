About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Yamaha Motors holds recruitment drive at ITI Jammu

Published at May 16, 2018 04:48 AM 0Comment(s)405views


Rising Kashmir News

JAMMU:

 Government Industrial Training Institute, Jammu in collaboration with M/s Yamaha Motors India Pvt. Ltd, organized a campus recruitment of ITI trainees, here on Tuesday.
According to an official, 10 trainees undergoing training in various trades like fitter, machinist, electrician, turner, welder, painter general were selected during the drive.
He said that the main aim behind the campus placement is to provide employment opportunities to the trainees so as to join Industrial sector for their better future.
Principal ITI Er. Anoop Sharma, Vice Principal Er. Amandeep Singh thanked HR Devinder Pal singh and his Team for conducting this campus placement drive, the official added.

 

