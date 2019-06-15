Xi offers support for improvement of Indo-Pak ties

June 15, 2019 | PTI

Chinese President Xi Jinping Friday offered Beijing's support for Pakistan and India to improve their strained relations during his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan here, China's state-run media reported.

Xi's remarks comes a day after his meeting with Narendra Modi on Thursday during which the Prime Minister made it amply clear that dialogue with Pakistan is not possible without Islamabad giving up terrorism.

During their meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit, Xi told Khan that China supports Pakistan and India in improving their relations, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

India has not been engaging with Pakistan since an attack on the Air Force base at Pathankot in January of 2016 by a Pakistan-based militant group, maintaining that talks and terror cannot go together.

Early this year, tensions flared up between India and Pakistan after a suicide bomber of Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) killed 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Post-Pulwama attack, China made efforts to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan. President XI rushed Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou to Islamabad to discuss the Indo-Pak tensions.

During his talks with Khan, Xi also offered China's support for Pakistan in counter terrorism efforts.

China is willing to help Pakistan within its capabilities, Xi said, adding that China supports Pakistan in implementing its national counter-terrorism plan to the end and is ready to help the country strengthen its counter-terrorism capacity.