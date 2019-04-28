Xi meets Khan, calls for improvement of Indo-Pak relations

April 28, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Chinese President Xi Jinping met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday and expressed hope that Pakistan and India can meet each other halfway to improve their strained relations following the Pulwama attack.



Both leaders also exchanged views on the situations in South Asia, an official Chinese statement here said about the meeting between Xi and Khan.



The India-Pakistan relations reportedly figured prominently in the meeting. Xi expressed hope that Pakistan and India can meet each other halfway and promote the stabilisation and improvement of India-Pakistan relations, it said.



Khan arrived in China on April 25 and attended China's 2nd Belt and Road Forum (BRF) held on April 26-27.



The BRF meeting was held to highlight the achievement of the trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) started by Xi in 2013 in which USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is an important component.



India skipped the meeting for the second time, protesting over the CPEC which is being laid through Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PaK).



The Sunday's meeting between Xi and Khan was regarded significant as it was held in the backdrop of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.





