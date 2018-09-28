WVI launches statewide campaign against child abuse

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 27:
World Vision India (WVI), a humanitarian organization working for child protection, Thursday launched a State wide campaign against child abuse.
On the occasion, Chairperson State Human Rights Commission, Justice (Retd) Bilal Ahmad Nazki, said that the campaign will encourage the public to address values and attitudes which condone abuse and exploitation of children.
He said that World Vision India will also train parents about child protection, parenting and care at the household level and within the community, facilitate school safety programme, conduct comprehensive school safety measures for children, establish child protection policies and improve complaint mechanisms in schools.
Justice Nazki said that the campaign will focus on strengthening existing child protection programmes through multi-stakeholder engagement. It will work to strengthening coalitions of community, faith-based and civil society organizations to advocate for the protection of children and improve referral system.
CEO and National Director WVI, Cherian Thomas, on the occasion, said that they believe that violence against children be it physical, emotional, or sexual is volition of basic human rights.
He said basic abuse affects their survival, health and education and future.
Chairperson Oversight Selection Committee ICPS, Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi, Director General Social Welfare, Ruksana Gani, Member Secretary State Legal Service Authority, YashpaulBourney, and people from various walks of life were present on the occasion.